Brunswick police: No evidence of sexual assault on high school football team retreat

The Brunswick Police Department has closed the case on the alleged hazing incident.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Editor's note: The above video of a Brunswick parent and student-athlete speaking at a school board meeting aired Oct. 13.

Brunswick police found no evidence any sexual assault occurred in the alleged Brunswick High School football team incident at a team retreat.

According to a press release from the department Friday, police reviewed cell phone videos of the alleged hazing that took place during a football team retreat at Thomas Point Beach in August.

Potential victims of assault were identified through the investigation. Police said those individuals were interviewed alongside their parents.

There is no interest by any of the parties to pursue any criminal charges, police said. Brunswick police now considered this case "closed."

In October, players and parents asked the school board to do whatever possible to get athletes back on the field safely. According to the Maine Principals Association handbook for this athletic season, because the team's season was canceled mid-year, they will not be eligible to compete for the next two football seasons.

