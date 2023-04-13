Brunswick man charged after police find suspected meth lab in home

Police said they, along with detectives, located an active meth lab inside a home on Beverly Drive in Brunswick.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A man is facing charges after police discovered a suspected methamphetamine laboratory while searching a Brunswick home Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, Brunswick police conducted a search warrant at a home located at 26 Beverly Drive in connection with "an unrelated and ongoing investigation," a news release from the Brunswick Police Department said.

Police said they, along with detectives, located an active meth lab inside the home.

"Given the volatile nature of the scene, [the] Brunswick Fire Department, Maine Drug Enforcement, and Department of Environmental Protection were called to assist," the release said.

According to police, Jason Clair, 47, who lived in the home, was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful operation of a methamphetamine laboratory (Class A) and violation of conditions of release (Class E).

Clair was taken to Cumberland County Jail where he is being held with "no bail," the release stated. He is expected to make an appearance in Cumberland County Superior Court on June 29.

"Additional charges in relation to the original search warrant are expected once the investigation is complete," the release said.