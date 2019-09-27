BRUNSWICK, Maine — It was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty Brunswick police had ever seen.

In August 2018, police and animal welfare officers executed a search warrant on River Road and seized 44 dogs, a bird – and later three goats – from the home of Robert and Nancy Enman.

Police said at the time that the dogs were living in stacked cages full of feces, were dehydrated, and suffered from severe skin infections, open sores and overgrown claws.

The dogs were severely neglected and some needed surgery.

The Enmans were breeding and selling the dogs – mostly small mixes of chihuahuas, pomeranians and schnauzers – for as much as $500 each, police said.

The Enmans were each charged with 152 counts of cruelty to animals and failure to provide humane living conditions, proper indoor shelter and medical attention.

The River Road house was condemned.

Within days, the couple’s son, Kyle Enman, who did not live at the house, was charged with 152 counts of the same crimes. Their daughter, Callie Enman, who lived in an apartment at the home, was charged with three counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

But earlier this week, under the terms of a plea deal, Robert Enman, 61, pleaded guilty to three of the 152 misdemeanor charges, and the remaining 149 counts were dismissed.

Judge Deborah Cashman sentenced him to 45 days in jail.

Nancy Enman, 61, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count – of disorderly conduct – and the remaining 151 charges were dismissed. She was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

The Enman’s attorney, Richard Golden, was not available for comment on Friday.

Kyle Enman, who was charged as an accomplice, pleaded guilty to one of the 152 counts he was charged with and received a deferred disposition, meaning that if he does not violate certain conditions for six months, the guilty plea will be dismissed.

A fourth family member, Callie Enman, 28, who lived in a separate apartment at the River Road home, was charged with three counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She has pleaded not guilty. Her case is still pending.

The case shocked animal lovers throughout Maine and elsewhere – in particular, those who work and volunteer at Midcoast Humane in Brunswick, where the dogs were taken until they – and the puppies they subsequently gave birth to -- were placed in homes. The last dog, who suffered psychological affects, was just placed last week.

The outrage grew when, in November 2018, Judge Maria Woodman ruled that seven dogs, a cat and the bird could be returned to the couple as long as they had them spayed, neutered and microchipped.

Mandie Wehr, the veterinarian at Midcoast Humane, examined the dogs shortly after they were seized from the Enman’s home.

Wehr said employees and volunteers struggled to understand how some of the animals could have been returned to the Enmans.

"I’m happy that they are going to serve jail time for what they did and I’m happy that it was taken seriously as it was and supported for the whole process by the community, the police dept, the state animal welfare, just by everyone coming together and recognizing the seriousness of it," she said.

Midcoast Humane spent more than $70,000 caring for the dogs – most of which has not been recouped.

Amanda Doherty, the assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case, said Friday that it’s unusual for someone to be sentenced to jail time for animal cruelty charges – particularly misdemeanors.

“I was very pleased that [the Enmans] were willing to accept responsibility and that there was a jail sanction for behavior that was inappropriate for these animals,” she said. She said the court considered the number of animals involved, the conditions they lived in and “the totality of the evidence.”

Under terms of their plea deals, the Enmans are subject to random checks for the rest of their lives, anywhere they live in Maine.

To donate to Midcoast Humane, visit www.midcoasthumane.org or send donations to 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011.