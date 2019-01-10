BANGOR, Maine — F Daly has been found guilty for the January 2018 murder of Israel Lewis. Police say Lewis was shot to death inside of his Second Street apartment in Bangor.

"I feel great after the verdict," said Joel Lewis, the brother of Israel Lewis. "I thought it was a just verdict. We have all the facts about what happened and we had a great outcome."

It took the jury only two hours to determine a guilty verdict.

"It was justice for my brother. I feel like his death did not go unanswered," added Joel Lewis. Lewis traveled from Texas to attend the trial of the man accused of murdering his brother.

During the trials closing arguments, prosecution attorneys argued that the night of the murder, calls records show that Daly called a mutual friend of his and Lewis' and asked for Lewis' address. Daly's girlfriend also went to police 20 days after the death of Lewis to implicate Daly to murder.

Defense attorney's argued that there is no physical or forensic evidence connecting Daly to the murder.

"They did a great job with the investigation to get my brother justice," said Joel Lewis. He added that he and Israel had always been very close.

"Israel was a year and two months older than me. We had the same mother, same father, so almost like twins," said Joel Lewis. "I can go back to Texas with a lot of weight lifted off my shoulder. It's the closure I was looking for."

When speaking about his brother Israel, Joel said "He was my life. He was like a light at the end of the tunnel. He was really really good to me. I was always his younger brother. He always looked after me even when we became adults. If I was sick and had the flu, he'll call me every other day to make sure I'm better. Nobody has ever done that for me before, ever."

No date has been set for F Daly's sentencing.