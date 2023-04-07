Two people found dead at Brooklin home have been identified

Two people who were found dead at a home on East Road in Brooklin have been identified as a husband and wife.

BROOKLIN, Maine — Two people who were found dead at a home in Brooklin have been identified as a husband and wife.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on East Road at about 2 p.m. Sunday where they found two bodies whose cause of deaths were considered to be under "suspicious circumstances," Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Monday in a news release.

The bodies were brought to the chief medical examiner's office where an autopsy would be performed to determine cause and manner of death as well as official identification, the release stated.

An update from the department Tuesday identified the two individuals as 75-year-old William Cohen and his wife, 71-year-old Pamela Cohen. Their deaths have been ruled murder-suicide, the release stated.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North, and the Maine Warden Service were involved in the investigation.