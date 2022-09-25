Bridgton man arrested on multiple charges including assault on an officer after a traffic stop in Naples

Zachary Laney, 29, hit a Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy with his car door jamb after refusing to be taken into custody, according to police.

NAPLES, Maine — A Bridgton man is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail after being arrested on multiple charges on Sunday night.

According to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Zachary Laney, 29, was pulled over on the Naples Causeway around 5:30 Sunday by a Sheriff's Deputy.

After the deputy attempted to take Laney into custody, he drove away and hit the unnamed officer with his car's door jamb. The release added the deputy was taken to Maine Medical Center for a minor injury.

A low-speed chase ensued as Laney was followed by police through Bridgton, Denmark, and Sebago. The release states spike mats deflated both of Laney's front tires at the intersection of Hancock Pond Road and Route 107 in Sebago.

Laney was then arrested when his car came to a stop on Folly Road in Sebago.