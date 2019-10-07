BRIDGTON, Maine — A Bridgton couple were seriously injured Wednesday morning when a lone man attacked them inside their home, state and local police said.

Police responded around 8 a.m. to a 911 call from 16 Innisfree Ln. on Long Lake, and later took into custody Michael Holden of Bridgton, who lives about a mile away with his grandfather, Maine's Public Safety spokesperson said.

Robert and Margaret MacDonald, both 77, were taken to Bridgton Hospital, where Margaret was then flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland. The MacDonalds were being treated for serious head injuries, police said.

Holden, 37, was arrested after questioning at the Bridgton Police Department and taken to Cumberland County Jail. He's charged with elevated aggravated assault; aggravated assault; burglary; and possessing a scheduled drug.

The couple told authorities they did not know Holden, and police are now attempting to determine the circumstances and a motive for the violence

According to the Public Safety spokesperson, MacDonald is the co-owner of two car dealerships — MacDonald Motors in Bridgton and North Conway.