Brewer woman pleads guilty to wire fraud, straw purchase

BANGOR, Maine — A Brewer woman faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges involving wire fraud, making false statements to a mortgage lending business, and making a straw purchase.

Carol Bragdon, 49, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court in Bangor on Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

Bragdon reportedly "provided false statements and representations to a residential mortgage lender for the purpose of obtaining a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) backed loan" between November 2020 and April 2021, according to court records.

By using Gmail accounts, Bragdon reportedly communicated with the lender and the VA to transmit documents from Maine to another state.

She also bought five firearms at Maine Military Supply in Brewer in August 2021, falsely claiming she was the true purchaser, according to the release.

"She was accompanied by an individual who directed her to specific firearms and who was later arrested with one of the firearms, a Walther model PK380 .380 caliber pistol," the release said.

The person accompanying Bragdon was federally prohibited from purchasing a firearm, the release said.

Bragdon now faces up to 30 years in prison in addition to up to five years of supervised release. She is expected to be sentenced after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation report.

"The VA Office of Inspector General and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the cases," according to the release.