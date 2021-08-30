Brewer Walmart standoff suspect appears in court

Judge set bail at 10,000 dollars cash bail after saying, with his lengthy criminal past and failure to appears he was one of the worst flight risks you can imagine.

BANGOR, Maine — A man from Scarborough accused of creating a police standoff in Brewer on Friday after refusing to pay his wrecker bill appeared in court on Monday.

Patrick Mullen, 51, appeared at the Penobscot County Courthouse by video. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, aggravated criminal mischief, violation of bail, and creating a police standoff.

Employees and shoppers were kept inside the store for about nine hours, according to a release from Brewer police.

Mullen was arrested by the Maine State Police Tactical Team.

On Monday, Justice William Anderson said bail for Mullen at $10,000 cash. Anderson said that with Mullen's lengthy criminal past and previous instances where he failed to appear for court, he was one of the worst flight risks imaginable.