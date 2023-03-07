Brewer police recover stolen puppy thanks to citizen tip

An Eastbrook man was arrested after a citizen said they saw the dog in a vehicle on Wilson Street and recognized it from social media posts in recent days.

BREWER, Maine — Police recovered a stolen puppy and returned it to its owner on Monday thanks to a tip from a citizen who saw the puppy inside a vehicle.

The tip came in around 10:45 p.m. from someone who said they saw the dog in a vehicle on Wilson Street and recognized it from social media posts in recent days, according to a release from Brewer police.

An officer reportedly located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Brewer Walmart and spoke with occupants, who denied the dog was inside the car.

Brewer officers said they then saw Jacob Carney, 31, of Eastbrook, who had active bail conditions, exit the store. Police determined that Carney had been driving the vehicle and eventually retreived the stolen dog after seeing part of the puppy under a blanket on the floorboard, the release stated.

Carney was arrested for violation of release conditions and taken to the Penobscot County Jail. Brewer police are coordinating with the Maine State Police, who originally investigated the theft of the dog in Hancock County. Additional charges are forthcoming, police said.

The puppy was taken back to the Brewer Police Department and later reunited with its owners.