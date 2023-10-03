Bangor man charged with arson after fire outside Brewer grocery store

The incident was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, after a wooden bench was on fire outside the main entrance to Paradis Shop 'n Save.

BREWER, Maine — A man from Bangor faces multiple charges after he allegedly set fire to newspapers on a bench outside a grocery store in Brewer.

The incident was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, after a wooden bench was on fire outside the main entrance to Paradis Shop 'n Save off North Main Street, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Tuesday in a news release.

During the fire marshal's office investigation into the incident, video surveillance showed that a man later identified as 34-year-old Brendan McCourtney appeared to set fire to a stack of newspapers next to the wooden bench outside the store, the release stated.

McCourtney has been charged with arson and criminal mischief and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Dec. 7, according to the release.

Brewer police aided in the investigation.