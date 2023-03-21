Brewer man arrested, charged with arson after residential fire

Following an investigation, the State Fire Marshal's Office concluded the fire was "intentionally set."

BREWER, Maine — A man has been arrested and charged with arson following a residential fire in Brewer on Saturday.

Fire crews responded to the fire at 53 Greenwood Drive shortly after 11 a.m., Brewer Police Deputy Chief Chris Martin told NEWS CENTER Maine Monday.

Fire personnel reportedly deemed the fire as "suspicious," and called the State Fire Marshal's Office to investigate, according to a release from the Brewer Police Department on Facebook.

Police interviewed witnesses and their statements "indicated underlying domestic violence crimes," the release said.

Dustin Gagnon, 20, of Brewer, was taken to the Brewer Police Department from the scene and arrested and charged with domestic violence terrorizing (Class C) and aggravated reckless conduct (Class B), the release said.

Martin said Gagnon was one of several people at the residence at the time of the fire.

Following an investigation, the State Fire Marshal's Office concluded the fire was "intentionally set," and further charged Gagnon with arson, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told NEWS CENTER Maine Tuesday.

Gagnon is currently being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

