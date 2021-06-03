Brewer man charged in infant son’s death

Ronald Harding of Brewer is in Penobscot County Jail Thursday and charged with manslaughter in his 6-week-old son's death

BREWER, Maine — A father in Brewer was charged with manslaughter Thursday in connection with the death of his 6-week-old son.

Ronald Harding, 36, called 911 on Monday to report his son was unresponsive and not breathing Maine State Police said in a release.

The child was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead on Tuesday, police said. An autopsy performed by the office of the chief medical examiner revealed that the infant died from inflicted injuries.

Harding was arrested at the Brewer Police Department and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.