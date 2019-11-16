BANGOR, Maine — Maine State Troopers and Bangor police officers arrested a Brewer man on Nov. 15 for aggravated drug trafficking.

According to the release from Maine State Police, the arrest took place on Union Street during a traffic stop. Officers stopped a vehicle after identifying Terrence Robinson, 27, getting into the passenger seat of the car. Robinson is a known fugitive in Maine, wanted for several drug trafficking chargers.

He had been on the run since arrest warrants issued in 2016 after he did not appear in court for unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release. Police found 99 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl mixture and 67 grams of suspected cocaine base.

Robinson was arrested for aggravated drug trafficking and violation of conditional release and is currently being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

