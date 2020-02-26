BREWER, Maine — The State Fire Marshal’s Office says a Brewer man has been charged with setting fire to a house in Brewer early Christmas morning.

Investigators arrested 30-year-old Julio Orsini Tuesday and charged him with arson, according to Maine Department of Safety spokesman, Steve McCausland.

They say he set fire to the home at 20 Maple Street causing a lot of damage to the duplex.

The fire started in the entryway to the building at about 12:30 a.m. on December 25.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Orsini lives on the same street.

He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

