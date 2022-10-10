Bradford man charged with drug trafficking, possession during traffic stop

The man was charged following deputies seizing drugs found during a traffic stop in LaGrange around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

LAGRANGE, Maine — A Bradford man has been charged following a traffic stop on Bennoch Road in LaGrange the night of Oct. 4.

Bryan Jazowski, 41, of Bradford was charged with Class B unlawful trafficking of Schedule W drugs, two counts of Class C unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, Class C violation of conditional release, and Class D unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, according to a release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department.

Deputy Noah Tamulonis stopped a vehicle for traffic violations at about 7:20 p.m. Oct. 4 and called additional deputies to assist, according to the release.

Deputies allegedly seized 2.2 gross grams of heroin/fentanyl, 2.2 gross grams of crack cocaine, 18 gross grams of methamphetamine, and 16 alprazolam (Xanax) pills from the vehicle.

Jazowski was taken to Penobscot County Jail.