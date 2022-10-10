x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Bradford man charged with drug trafficking, possession during traffic stop

The man was charged following deputies seizing drugs found during a traffic stop in LaGrange around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
Credit: AP Images
FILE

LAGRANGE, Maine — A Bradford man has been charged following a traffic stop on Bennoch Road in LaGrange the night of Oct. 4.

Bryan Jazowski, 41, of Bradford was charged with Class B unlawful trafficking of Schedule W drugs, two counts of Class C unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, Class C violation of conditional release, and Class D unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, according to a release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department.

Deputy Noah Tamulonis stopped a vehicle for traffic violations at about 7:20 p.m. Oct. 4 and called additional deputies to assist, according to the release.

Deputies allegedly seized 2.2 gross grams of heroin/fentanyl, 2.2 gross grams of crack cocaine, 18 gross grams of methamphetamine, and 16 alprazolam (Xanax) pills from the vehicle.

Jazowski was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Lamoine death ruled a homicide

Before You Leave, Check This Out