Boys in unregistered plow truck accused of leading police on chase through Aroostook County

MARS HILL, Maine — Two boys were taken into custody Wednesday after police said they refused to pull over and eventually went off the road.

Around 8:45 a.m., Maine State Police Sergeant Jeffrey Clark was traveling south on the West Ridge Road in Mars Hill when he met a pickup traveling north and operating erratically.

According to Clark, the truck had a snow plow on it that was dragging on the hot top and had no registration plates.

Clark said he attempted to stop the vehicle to address the violations but the operator, later determined to be a male juvenile, refused to stop and increased his speed to about 80 mph.

Clark said the truck continued to operate erratically and drove off the right side of the roadway. It became airborne into a field and came to rest near the woodline.

Clark placed two juvenile males into custody. Police said the driver a 15-year-old from Mars Hill but did not say the age or residence of his passenger.