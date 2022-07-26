x
Crime

Boy accused of killing Mount Vernon girl has been identified

Aidan Grant, 15, of Wayne has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Brooke McLaughlin.

MOUNT VERNON, Maine — The Office of the Maine Attorney General on Monday identified the boy accused of killing 14-year-old Brooke McLaughlin of Mount Vernon.

Aidan Grant, 15, of Wayne has been charged with murder in the case. He and McLaughlin reportedly knew each other, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

McLaughlin was found dead inside her home at approximately 6 p.m. Monday, July 18. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide.

RELATED: Arrest made in connection to death of 14-year-old girl of Mount Vernon

Grant was arrested and charged Saturday, July 23.

McLaughlin's death remains under investigation. Officials have asked anyone who may have information to call Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.

