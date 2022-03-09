Bowdoinham man indicted in connection with Sabattus hit-and-run death

David A. Veinott II, 39, is charged in connection with the Sept. 19, 2021, crash that killed 28-year-old Renata Schalk of Sabattus.

SABATTUS, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Sept. 21, 2021.

A Bowdoinham man was indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury in connection with an alleged hit-and-run crash that killed a Sabattus man.

David A. Veinott II, 39, is charged in connection with the Sept. 19, 2021, crash that killed 28-year-old Renata Schalk of Sabattus.

Veinott was indicted on a Class B felony count of causing death while license suspended or revoked, Class C felony leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death, and misdemeanor operating beyond license condition or restriction.

Sabattus police went to Bowdoinham Road just after 5 p.m. that evening for reports that a passing vehicle hit a pedestrian and hadn't stopped.

Schalk was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later found Veinott's black Dodge Ram 1400 pickup truck in Lewiston, allegedly with heavy front-end damage.