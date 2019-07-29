ELIOT, Maine — A Boston man is charged with violating privacy, accused of placing secret cameras inside rooms at an Eliot home where two teenagers were staying.

According to the Eliot Police Department, a Pennsylvania family that had come to visit friends in Maine noticed suspicious "phone-style chargers" in several bathrooms and a bedroom where two teens were staying July 18.

Police said one of the teens discovered a microSD card in one of the "chargers," and eventually removed cards from all the devices. The removable flash memory cards were then turned over to the police department.

Officers obtained a search warrant to review the cards' content and found videos of people who did not know they were being filmed, according to police. The cameras had filmed the toilets, showers and bedroom area.

Eliot police later obtained an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Samuel Mickey on a violation of privacy charge.

Mickey was arrested Thursday by Boston police officers on a fugitive from justice charge, and subsequently made the $2,500 cash bail.

Boston and Eliot officers searched Mickey's residence and vehicle in Boston.

"This person secretly video-recorded friends and family members in situations where one reasonably expects the highest levels of privacy," Eliot Police Chief Elliott Moya stated Monday. "Most would be appalled as these actions as they are a tremendous breach of privacy. Thankfully, the individual that found the cameras was abundantly suspicious and examined further to learn it was more than just a phone charger."

Mickey's expected to answer to the charges in York District Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Ronald Lund of the Eliot Police Department at 207-439-1179.