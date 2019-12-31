HOULTON, Maine — On December 23, Border Patrol agents saw a car with two people close to the border known to be used as an illegal crossing between Canada and the United States. A short time later, agents spotted the same car leaving the original border location now with five occupants.

Today, the Border Patrol released the names and charges of the five arrested. The arrest comes during a busy time for Border Patrol agents in Maine.

Jason Schneider is a Deputy Chief Patrol Agent stationed in Houlton. He said there is a border problem in Maine.

“We have seen an increase in 400% in alien apprehension along with the state of Maine," Schneider said. "The crisis going on in the southwest border, the state of Maine is not immune to it. There is significant activity going on here.”

Schneider mentioned there is a reason for the timing of the arrest. He said that smugglers trying to cross the border target the holiday season.

“There’s no doubt in my mind the bad guys, the smuggling organizations are trying to increase their activity in and around the holidays," Schneider added. "[They're] using vehicles from downstate or out of state coming up tot pick the subjects up to bring them to New York City and other parts of the country.”

In situations like this, the Border Patrol wants to remind the public that it needs your help. If you see something out of the ordinary, call Border Patrol and if it is an emergency, call 911.

