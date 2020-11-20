Border Patrol Agents arrest violent sex offender, rescue missing and endangered woman

Brandon Manley, 21 of Virginia, and an unnamed woman were taken to the Rangeley Border Patrol Station before the woman was reunited with her family

RANGELEY, Maine — U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Rangeley Border Patrol Station arrested Brandon Manley, 21 of Virginia on a felony warrant and rescued his victim, an unnamed woman, Thursday.

An off-duty Maine Warden contacted Border Patrol to report two suspicious people near a forest in northwestern Maine. Once they arrived, the two suspects were both identified as U.S. citizens.

Records checks through law enforcement databases and the National Crime Information Center confirmed Manley as a convicted violent sex offender and fugitive from Virginia, with an extraditable warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

The woman had an active alert out of Virginia as a missing and endangered person.

Based on the information provided by records checks, Manley was placed under arrest and the woman was taken into custody for her safety.

Both subjects were transported to the Rangeley Border Patrol Station for further processing.