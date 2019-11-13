RANGELEY, Maine — Border Patrol agents arrested 17 men during three separate incidents beginning on Saturday, November 9.

Border Patrol agents stationed in Rangeley say 17 men came from five different countries and were arrested for immigration-related offenses.

Agents arrested 12 Mexican men in Auburn on Saturday, who were working locally. The men came to the U.S. legally with H2A non-immigrant visas and were agricultural workers in Texas but they were supposed to leave in August, according to Jason Owens, Chief Patrol Agent of the Border Patrol in Maine.

On Sunday, Nov. 10, Border Patrol agents arrested two men from Ecuador and one from Honduras in Stratton. Agents say they came to the U.S. illegally, walking across the U.S.- Mexican border. The men told agents they traveled to Maine to work as contractors.

Finally, on Monday, Nov. 11, agents arrested one man from Honduras and one from El Salvador in Turner. The men were working without authorization and had also come to the U.S. illegally by crossing the U.S.-Mexican border, according to Owens.

The 17 men were handed over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

RELATED: Bowdoin College freshman says she was stopped in Brunswick by ICE, asked about citizenship

RELATED: Charge dropped against man arrested after speaking Spanish