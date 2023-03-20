Boothbay Harbor man charged with attempted murder following standoff

Matthew Plummer, 40, was taken into custody around 3 a.m. Monday.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A Boothbay Harbor man has been arrested and faces multiple charges following a shooting Sunday that led to a standoff that ended early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a call shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday after someone reported hearing a gunshot in the parking lot of the Campbell Creek Apartment complex, a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.

One person, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Wiscasset, was suffering a gunshot injury and was brought to a local urgent care facility at Lincoln Health, Miles Campus, in Damariscotta before being brought by helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland. As of the time of the release Monday morning, his condition was not made available.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, a witness told them the suspect went into the complex and was believed to still be inside, the release stated.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies were aided at the scene by Boothbay Harbor Police, the Maine Warden Service, and the U.S. Border Patrol before the case was turned over to the Maine State Police Tactical Team, according to the release.

Nearly 12 hours since the incident began, at about 3 a.m., 40-year-old Matthew Plummer was taken into custody. He was first brought to Lincoln Health, Miles Campus, for treatment of injuries, then transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

Plummer has been charged with aggravated attempted murder and violating conditions of release. The release stated that Plummer caused a similar standoff incident in Wiscasset in 2018. He was expected to make an appearance Monday at the Wiscasset Unified Court.

The investigation is ongoing.