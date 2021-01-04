Bonny Eagle custodian charged with Invasion of Privacy after allegedly videoing students changing in a bathroom

The custodian, Kyle Hamilton, 28-years-old of Biddeford, is no longer a SAD 6 employee, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

STANDISH, Maine — A Bonny Eagle High School custodian was charged with a misdemeanor Wednesday after allegedly setting up a cell phone to record two girls changing clothes in a school bathroom.

According to Cumberland County Sheriff's Department, the two girls went into the bathroom to change their clothes after a sports practice on Tuesday. They noticed what appeared to be a damaged ceiling tile near one of the bathroom stalls and what looked like a cell phone positioned to capture them in the stalls. After some investigation of their own, the girls reported the incident to their parents who school officials, and law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office launched a criminal investigation Wednesday and found that custodian Kyle Hamilton, 28-years-old of Biddeford, allegedly hid in a ceiling space and secretly video-recorded the girls while they changed out of their sports attire and into regular clothing.

As a result, Hamilton was charged with a Class D misdemeanor crime of Invasion of Privacy.

He was interviewed by law enforcement Wednesday and was subsequently issued a summons to appear in court. Hamilton was issued an August arraignment date in Bridgton District Court.