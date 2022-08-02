Bomb threats target NH colleges, universities

Approximately 10 higher education facilities in New Hampshire were targeted, police say.

CONCORD, N.H. — Police are investigating multiple bomb threats made Tuesday targeting many colleges and universities across New Hampshire, authorities say.

A preliminary investigation conducted Tuesday by the New Hampshire Department of Safety determined the same phone number was used to make bomb threats to approximately 10 colleges and universities across the state, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Department of Safety.

Authorities said there is no information indicating any of the bomb threats made are credible, and the caller appears to be using a spoofed number, possibly from overseas.

The Department of Safety is reportedly coordinating this investigation with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners and is sharing information with the institutions that reported threats.

Police advised, "Anyone who receives a bomb threat should contact law enforcement immediately."

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released at this time.