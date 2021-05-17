Police looking for woman who dropped off "dangerous bag" at Indian Nation checkpoint

According to Penobscot Nation Police Chief Robert Bryant, the bag was suspicious enough to shoot.

MAINE, USA — A non-resident of Indian Nation dropped off a "dangerous bag" at a checkpoint on the island Monday night.

Penobscot Nation Police Chief Robert Bryant told NEWS CENTER Maine that the woman dropped off the bag around 6:15 p.m.They called Bangor police to bring its robot to survey the bag and found it suspicious enough to shoot.

Police are planning to find the woman and continue the investigation on Tuesday.

