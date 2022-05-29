Body tentatively identified as missing Bucksport man found Sunday, officials say

In a news release, the Maine Department of Marine Resources said it found the body of Levi Kelly, 28, who had been missing since April 3.

ORRINGTON, Maine — According to a Department of Marine Resources release, the body tentatively identified as Levi Kelly, 28, of Bucksport was found in the Penobscot River in Orriginton Sunday afternoon.

A recovered driver's license identified him and his body will be transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta for confirmation.

The Department said Kelly was found near the Orrington public boat launch by a recreational boater.

Kelly had been missing since April 3. His wife, Loren Wadas-Kelly, also 28 of Bucksport, was found a quarter mile below the Orrington boar launch.