BLUE HILL, Maine — A man is dead after a shooting in Blue Hill Sunday night.

Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland said the man was shot and killed at a home on Ellsworth Road in Blue Hill shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police are questioning a person in the case, McCausland says there is no danger to the public at this time.

McCausland said additional details of the death would likely be available Monday.

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

RELATED: FACTS NOT FEAR | Coronavirus in Maine: Monday Blog updates

RELATED: Cumberland couple quarantined in Vietnam due to coronavirus, back home

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Senate doesn't advance rescue package, more voting is possible

RELATED: Maine CDC urges caution while enjoying the great outdoors during coronavirus spread

RELATED: No sports, no bars, no problem. Bangor residents are still finding ways to keep busy during the weekends even with coronavirus limitations

RELATED: Lewiston shelter pleading for help after food donations dry up

RELATED: VA Health Care System reports three coronavirus, or COVID-19 cases

RELATED: Opera singer Plácido Domingo has coronavirus amid Spain outbreak

RELATED: Pictures fill the pews at a Saco church for Sunday service

RELATED: Getting 'A Breath of Fresh Air' around this gorgeous state of Maine

RELATED: Retired Maine teachers sew masks for health care workers amid shortage

RELATED: Gov. Mills signs Patients First health care bills into law

RELATED: Small businesses overwhelmed by coronavirus closures, SBDC is here to help

RELATED: ATTENTION ALL EDUCATORS!

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist