Blue Hill domestic violence incident ends in fatal shooting

Peter Pfister, 27, of Blue Hill was shot and killed by police at the scene, a news release reports.

BLUE HILL, Maine — A domestic violence incident occurred in Blue Hill around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, ending in a fatal shooting, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss in a news release.

Maine State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Blue Hill residence on Curtis Cove Road for a domestic disturbance report that involved an injured woman being held against her will, according to the release.

The release reports that Peter Pfister, 27, of Blue Hill was inside the residence supposedly with firearms.

After officials arrived, the State Police Tactical Team and the State Police Crisis Negotiation Team also responded to assist with the situation, according to the release.

"As a result of an armed confrontation, Mr. Pfister was shot and killed outside the residence by Detective Scott Duff and Cpl. Caleb McGary of the State Police and Deputy Sheriff Dylan Hall of Hancock County," Moss reported in the release.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was transported to the hospital and was deemed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Moss says this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

"As is standard procedure in all deadly force incidents involving law enforcement, the two troopers and the deputy sheriff are on administrative leave," Moss reported in the release. "The cause and manner of the death of Mr. Pfister are part of the investigation by the Maine Attorney General’s Office. The State Police and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are cooperating with the investigation."

No additional information will be released during the pendency of the investigation, the release states.