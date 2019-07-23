BLAINE, Maine — A Blaine woman was arrested Monday on drug charges for the second time in less than a week.

According to Maine Drug Enforcement Commander Darrell Crandall, agents used a search warrant on Thursday, July 18 at 43-year-old Stacy Clayton’s home on Pierce Road in Blaine.

At the time, Clayton was not home, but Crandall said agents seized a small amount of heroin, a large safe they could not open at the home, two rifles and a loaded .45 caliber handgun.

Clayton has a prior felony drug conviction, and Crandall said she is not allowed to have firearms.

Following the search, agents found Clayton in Presque Isle and arrested her. At the time of the arrest, she had a small amount of methamphetamine on her person. Agents took Clayton's car and seized more heroin after getting another search warrant.

Clayton was taken to the Aroostook County Jail, where she was charged with trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin and methamphetamine, and possession of firearms by a felon. She posted bail and was released.



On Monday, July 22, Crandall said agents used another search warrant to investigate the locked safe they had taken from Clayton's home. Agents cut their way into the safe and found more than 350 grams of heroin and a 9-millimeter handgun inside.

Agents arrested Clayton again as a result of the safe search and charged her with aggravated trafficking in heroin. She posted bail again and is scheduled to appear in court in September.

The conservative retail value of the heroin seized during this investigation is more than $70,000, according to Crandall.

