Lawyer argues forcing "a Black man to wear a mask or to be judged by jurors wearing masks … is in our view unconstitutional.”

BANGOR, Maine — A man from New York who's about to stand trial for allegedly murdering a woman in Cherryfield says he can't get a fair trial because he'd have to wear a mask in court and it would prejudice the jury.

That's the argument Carine Reeves' lawyer, Stephen Smith, made on Wednesday before a judge.

According to the Portland Press Herald, in his motion, Smith referenced a study by North Carolina researchers who wrote, “African Americans are particularly prone to racial profiling solely due to the fact that they are wearing masks.”

He also said, “We’re at a particular moment in this nation’s history when having a court force a Black man to wear a mask or to be judged by jurors wearing masks … is in our view unconstitutional.”

Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea says if Reeves wants a trial without masks, he'll have to wait for a time that CDC rules allow it.

Smith says that would be unconstitutional because Reeves is entitled to a speedy trial.

The judge heard both sides on Wednesday and says he'll issue a ruling in a day or two.

Reeves is accused of shooting Sally Shaw in the head and leaving her body on the side of the road in Cherryfield three years ago.