Biddeford police seek driver who hit teen in crosswalk

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Biddeford police are are searching for information about a car that hit a 13-year-old girl while she crossed Main Street in a crosswalk the night of Nov. 11.

The crash reportedly took place near the entrance to the Main Street bridge on the Biddeford side of the Saco River.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene without stopping or helping the girl, Deputy Chief Joanne Fisk said in a release.

The girl was taken to Maine Medical Center and hospitalized for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.