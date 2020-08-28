Biddeford Police Department warns local residents of police impersonation scam

The unknown male caller identifies himself as a Sergeant with the department and claims to have a warrant out for the victim’s arrest

BIDDEFORD, Maine — The Biddeford Police Department is warning local residents of a police impersonation scam.

According to the department, an unknown source has “spoofed” the department phone number and is making calls to Maine residents that appear on caller identification systems to come from the Biddeford Police Department’s main phone line.

The unknown male caller identifies himself as a Sergeant with the Biddeford Police Department and claims to have a warrant out for the victim’s arrest. The scammer then makes a demand for a substantial amount of money via gift cards, cashier check, or bitcoin.

“The Biddeford Police Department would never call you and demand cash payment to prevent your arrest,” Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk said. “If you receive a call from anyone claiming to represent law enforcement that seems threatening or out of the ordinary, please report it to your local police department.”