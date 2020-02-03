BIDDEFORD, Maine — The Maine State Police Department said Monday that Jamison Snyder, 48, of Biddeford was sentenced to 6 years in prison for aggravated trafficking in a schedule drug and on a probation violation.

Maine State Police said in February, 2019, Snyder was wanted in a drug trafficking case. He had recently been released from prison but had already violated his probation, and he had 7 years of a 9 year sentence still pending.

Around 6 p.m. on February 18, 2019, Biddeford Police arrived at a Main Street Apartment looking for Snyder.

A woman would not open the door, saying she needed to get dressed, while an officer watching from the street saw Snyder jump from the second-floor window onto ice and injure his head.

When police surrounded Snyder his head was bleeding. He refused to show his hands and was tased.

Police found a plastic bag containing suspected heroin/fentanyl, cocaine, and crack in Snyder's hand.

At the hospital, authorities found a large amount of cash on Snyder. As part of his plea agreement the cash was forfeited to the state.

According to Maine State Police, Snyder’s earliest release date will be February 7, 2026.

