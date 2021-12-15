Biddeford man pleads not guilty to murder of landlord

Randal Hennessey, 21, is charged in connection with the September 14, 2021, shooting death of Douglas Michaud.

ALFRED, Maine — A Biddeford man charged with the murder of his landlord in September pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning in York County Superior Court.

Randal Hennessey, 21, is charged in connection with the Sept. 14, 2021, shooting death of Douglas Michaud, 31, of Biddeford.

Biddeford was shot and killed on the porch of a Biddeford apartment building that afternoon, Maine State Police said.

Hennessey allegedly fled the scene after the shooting and was arrested that night in Durham, New Hampshire, by the U.S. Marshal's Maine Violent Offender Task Force.

According to court documents, bystanders told police Michaud was Hennessey's landlord and was in the process of evicting Hennessey at the time of the shooting.

Court documents say that Hennessey lived in one of the apartments of the building and Michaud lived in another #NEWSCENTERmaine — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) September 15, 2021

Hennessey was held without bail on Tuesday. He is scheduled for a status conference in March.