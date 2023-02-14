Biddeford man pleads guilty to possessing child sex abuse materials

Jeffrey Gray, 61, faces up to a 20-year sentence in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Biddeford man is facing up to a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to possessing child sex abuse materials in a Portland court Tuesday.

Court records show federal agents executed a search warrant at 61-year-old Jeffrey Gray's residence in Biddeford in September 2022 after reports were made he had shared child sex abuse material "over a peer-to-peer file sharing network," a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.

During the execution of the search warrant, "investigators seized eight electronic devices, and based on material recovered from those devices, executed a second search warrant in November 2022, recovering three additional devices," the release said.

Investigators conducted a forensic examination of the devices and found they had hundreds of child sexual abuse images and videos on them, according to the release.

"Victims depicted in the material recovered included an infant approximately 3-6 months old being sexually abused by an adult man," the release stated.

Gray reportedly has a previous 2012 conviction in Rockingham Superior Court in New Hampshire for aggravated felonious sexual assault, according to the release Tuesday.

He faces up to a 20-year sentence in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 and will receive his sentence after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation report.

This case was investigated by the Maine State Police and Homeland Security Investigations.