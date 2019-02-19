BIDDEFORD, Maine — A man recently released from prison who had a nationwide warrant for his arrest was arrested Monday after jumping out a second story window in Biddeford.

Maine State Police say Jamison Snyder, 47, of Biddeford was wanted in a drug trafficking case. Snyder was recently released from prison but had already violated his probation. He had 7 years o9-year9 year sentence still pending.

Police spoke to several people who said Snyder was acting strange and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Around 6 p.m. Biddeford Police arrived at a Main Street Apartment looking for Snyder.

A woman would not open the door saying she needed to get dressed while an officer watching from the street saw Snyder jump from the second floor window onto ice injuring his head.

When police surrounded Snyder his head was bleeding and he refused to show his hands and was tased.



Police found a plastic bag containing suspected heroin/fentanyl, cocaine, and crack in Snyder's hand.

At the hospital, authorities found a large amount of cash on his person.

Snyder will have a new charge of Aggravated Trafficking in a Schedule drug due to his prior history.



Snyder is presently being held at Maine Medical Center under police guard and will be transported to the York County Jail upon his release.