Biddeford man facing multiple charges after arrest in Old Orchard Beach

Randy Monroe, 61, reportedly had several warrants out for his arrest, police said.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — A Biddeford man is facing multiple charges, including drug trafficking, after an anonymous caller revealed his location to police Monday.

On Monday, Old Orchard Beach police received information from an anonymous caller reporting a Biddeford man residing at an Old Orchard Beach residence had several warrants for his arrest, the police department said in a news release.

The man, identified as 61-year-old Randy Monroe, was reportedly residing at 17 Cliff Ave., according to the anonymous caller.

A brief investigation was conducted, and police confirmed Monroe had multiple warrants for his arrest based on the following offenses: domestic violence assault (Class C), unlawful trafficking of schedule drugs (Class B), unlawful trafficking of schedule drugs/probation revocation (Class B), failing to report/probation revocation (Class C), failing to report/probation revocation (Class C).

Police responded to the Cliff Avenue home and confirmed Monroe was inside, but Monroe refused to exit the home and speak with police, the release stated.

"A short time later, Monroe was taken into custody," the release said. "Following Monroe’s arrest, Monroe was found to be in possession of $17,589.00 cash. Officers also recovered a backpack belonging to Monroe which contained 207 grams of meth, 63 grams of fentanyl, 153.1 grams of crack cocaine, 228 Suboxone strips and a large assortment of prescription drugs."

Additionally, Monroe was charged with three counts of trafficking scheduled drugs (Class A), and more charges are expected pending further investigation, police said.

Monroe is being held at the York County Jail without bail.