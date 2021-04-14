Bethel man, woman leave 11-year-old behind in car after fleeing scene of alleged burglary

Police are still searching for Bridgette (Downs) Cough and Brice Gammon.

WATERFORD, Maine — Oxford officials continue to search for a man and woman from Bethel after they fled the scene of an alleged burglary in Waterford on Wednesday.

According to Oxford County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy James Urquhart, officials responded to a camp near Bisbee Town Road where the camp owner saw a man in his 40s attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a car on the property.

According to police, the owner confronted the man and called the police, but the man fled on foot into the woods.

The camp owner provided police with a description of the man's car parked at the camp, a Gold Colored Chrysler 300 with Maine registration plates.

After about an hour of searching, deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and the State Police Canine unit found the Chrysler 300 in a nearby sandpit, Urquhart said. An 11-year-old girl was found in the car.

The investigation revealed the girl was traveling with her mom, Bridgette (Downs) Cough, 33, and stepfather, Brice Gammon, 41, and got separated after they fled the scene of the alleged burglary. Catalytic converters and other items believed to have been stolen were also found in the woods.

Police and first responders are still conducting the search for the two suspects at this time.

Police say neither suspect is considered armed.