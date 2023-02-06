Belgrade man faces 8-year sentence for bank robbery

Clinton Damboise, 47, robbed the Camden National Bank in Manchester, Maine in September 2016.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Belgrade man was sentenced in a Portland court Monday for robbing a bank in Manchester, Maine back in 2016.

Clinton Damboise, 47, received a sentence of 98 months in prison with three years of supervised release, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.

In addition to his sentencing, Damboise also has to pay $3,179 in restitution, according to the release.

Court records show Damboise entered the Camden National Bank in Manchester in September 2016, where he told the teller, "This is a robbery, not a joke," the release states.

"He gestured to the waistband of his jacket and said he had a gun," the release said. "The teller handed Damboise cash, and he fled."

At the time of the robbery, Damboise was not wearing a face mask, which led him to be identified by the teller and the bank's security camera footage, according to the release.

Damboise pleaded guilty to the bank robbery on September 27, 2021, the release said.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Maine State Police, Kennebec County Sheriff's Office, and the Southington Police Department in Connecticut.