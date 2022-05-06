Belfast woman arrested in connection with alleged hit-and-run in Lincolnville

The driver reportedly struck the cyclist but did not stop, instead continuing to travel south toward Camden.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Belfast woman has been arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run crash in Lincolnville.

The Waldo County Sheriff's Office received a report around 9 a.m. on Wednesday regarding an alleged hit-and-run with a cyclist on the Atlantic Highway hear the South Cobbtown Road, a news release from the sheriff's office stated.

At the incident scene, deputies recovered a passenger side-view mirror belonging to what they believed was a dark green Ford Explorer, manufactured specifically between 2016 and 2019. They believed the mirror left behind at the scene belonged to the vehicle involved in the incident and asked the public for help with identifying the vehicle, NEWS CENTER Maine reported Wednesday.

The driver reportedly struck the cyclist but did not stop, instead continuing to travel south toward Camden.

After a multiday investigation, police arrested the individual they believed to be driving at the time of the crash.

Tiffany Hart, 33, of Belfast, was arrested Friday on charges related to leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.

The cyclist, a 35-year-old woman from Northport, was brought to the Waldo County General Hospital to be treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the news release, and she has since been released from the hospital.