Belfast police investigate alleged stabbing incident, robbery at knifepoint

The victim was reportedly robbed at knifepoint and stabbed multiple times near a wooded trail and encampment, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELFAST, Maine — Belfast police are investigating after a male was hospitalized in connection with an alleged stabbing and robbery at knifepoint Monday morning.

At approximately 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, Belfast police responded to and spoke with a person with reported stab wounds at the Waldo County Hospital Emergency Room, according to a news release from the Belfast Police Department.

The male reportedly told officers he was robbed at knifepoint, then was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning. He told police a suspect fled on foot. The male reportedly was able to go to a nearby parking lot to call for help.

He was brought to Maine Medical Center in Portland later on Tuesday, and his condition is unknown, police said.

Police determined the incident happened in the area of a wooded trail and encampment located west of Route 1, south of the CMP powerlines, just outside the bypass, according to the male's statements.

The suspects are described as a "white male in his 20s, 5'5" with a stalky build, long brown hair, and a female in her early 20s, thin build, fair skin, and reddish colored hair," police said.

Police ask those with any information regarding the incident to call them at 207-338-2040.