Belfast man accused of assaulting Portland police officer

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Belfast is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident on Monday in which he allegedly assaulted a Portland police officer.

Portland police said in a release Wednesday that Nicholas Poirier, 38, has been charged with assault, criminal threatening, and refusing to submit to arrest.

According to police, officers responded to Milestone Recovery for a report of a man refusing to leave the property and acting aggressively toward staff.

Police said Poirier threatened to punch an officer and "struck an officer with his fist" while officers and Milestone Recovery staff tried to calm him down.

Poirier was taken into custody without injury and then taken to Maine Medical Center, according to police.

According to Portland police, all of the officers who responded to the scene were trained in crisis intervention and active listening and de-escalation techniques, and had also received verbal judo training.