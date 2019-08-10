BELFAST, Maine — Police in Belfast have some simple and sage advice: don't leave your keys in your unlocked vehicle!

Deputy Chief Gerry Lincoln of the Belfast Police says three vehicles that were unlocked with the keys in them were stolen over the last two days.

The first report of a stolen vehicle came on Sunday evening, Oct. 6. Another was reported on Monday morning, and yet a third on Tuesday morning.

Police say the vehicles have all varied - an SUV, a pickup truck and a sedan - but all were left unlocked in the downtown Belfast area with the keys in them. Police found two of the vehicles in public parking spots in Belfast as of Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 8.

Lincoln says both of the vehicles recovered were found within hours of being reported missing and neither was damaged or missing anything.

Lincoln says the thefts seem to be crimes of opportunity, and the thieves appear to not be trying to hide the vehicles anywhere but may simply be using them and then leaving them where they were last used.

Police are still trying to find a black 2016 Acura RDX along with the people involved in stealing the cars.

Anyone with information concerning these incidents is asked to contact the Belfast Police Department at (207) 338-2040.

