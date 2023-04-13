Belfast man, 23, accused of leading police on chase Thursday morning

Law enforcement officials deployed a tire-deflating device, which was effective in slowing down the driver, the Waldo County Sheriff's Office said.

BELFAST, Maine — Criminal charges are expected after a 23-year-old man from Belfast allegedly led police on a chase Thursday morning, according to the Waldo County Sheriff's Office.

A report came in shortly before 6:30 a.m. of a vehicle being operated dangerously and recklessly, a release from the sheriff's office said.

Law enforcement officials located the vehicle on Oak Hill Road in Swanville and attempted to stop it, but the driver kept going, the release stated.

Additional law enforcement personnel responded and deployed a tire-deflating device in Belfast, which was effective, the release said. The operator continued to flee from police at a slow speed with deflated tires until members of the Maine State Police were able to effectively PIT Maneuver his vehicle in Windsor, according to officials.

The driver was checked out and cleared on the scene by ambulance personnel. The man was then taken to Waldo County General Hospital for further evaluation, the sheriff's office said.

Members of the Belfast Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, and Maine State Police assisted during the incident.