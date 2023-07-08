Lewiston man charged after burglary at Becky's Diner

The man is also accused of bothering customers and causing a disturbance at the Starbucks on Commercial Street in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Lewiston is facing six charges stemming from two incidents in Portland over the weekend, including a burglary at Becky's Diner in which windshield washer fluid was poured on several items.

Edwell Gethers, 44, has been charged with the following, according to a news release from Portland police:

Failure to provide correct name, address, date of birth

Indecent conduct

Violating conditions of release

Burglary

Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer

Reckless conduct

Police responded to the Starbucks on Commercial Street at 9 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man bothering customers and causing a disturbance, according to the release. The man refused to identify himself and was taken to the Cumberland County Jail, police said.

Immediately after the call to Starbucks, police got a report of a burglary at Becky's Diner. A subsequent investigation found that a man had entered the restaurant and poured windshield washer fluid onto several chairs, tables, a baby seat booster, and several mugs and cups that were to be used for food service in the morning, the release stated.

Portland police said they were able to link Gethers to both the Starbucks incident and the Becky's Diner incident.

No one was injured in either incident, according to police.