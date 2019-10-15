SABATTUS, Maine — Police in Sabattus are asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole the power charging system from a speed trailer.

Officials say they received a call on Wednesday, September 25, from a concerned citizen who reported that wires were hanging on the side of the speed trailer and it wasn’t illuminating properly.

After investigating, police say the power charging system from the trailer including the solar panels, the batteries, and the battery box were all stolen. Police say the thief tried to pry open the trailer's computer cabinet, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to the agency's speed trailer.

Taxpayer dollars purchased the speed trailer.

The speed trailer helps to keep the streets in Sabattus safe, "a service the residents very much desire but one that has been interrupted due to the crimes committed against the town," says Sabuttus police.

Anyone with information should contact the Sabattus Police Department at 207-375-6952.