BATH, Maine — Bath police are looking for help locating the driver involved in an accident involving a person on a bicycle and a car.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Middle and Centre Streets.

The car involved is described as a dark blue sedan and had a female driver.

The driver did stop but police need to talk to her.

If you have information contact Cpl. Aucoin at 443-5563.

