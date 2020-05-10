Bath police investigate Morse High School vandalism

Police say they have several leads in the case and are analyzing some collected evidence.

BATH, Maine — The Bath Police Department is investigating a vandalism incident to the new Morse High School building.

According to police, the vandalism found on September 27 consisted of broken windows, graffiti, tampering with construction supplies, and damage to school furniture that was being stored pending the building's completion.

More graffiti was said to have been found on Monday, October 5, which police believe likely happened over the weekend.

The estimated damage exceeds $1,000 and detectives from the Bath PD Criminal Investigation Division have taken over the investigation, which remains active at this time.

They say they are currently working on several leads and have collected evidence for analysis.